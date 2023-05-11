‘Custody’ will be a ‘Shiva’ in Chay’s career: Producer Srinivasa Chitturi

Young hero Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and leading filmmaker Venkat Prabhu’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual project ‘Custody’ is one of the most awaited movies. Kriti Shetty is playing the female lead. Producer Srinivasa Chitturi on the banner of Srinivasa Silver Screen has produced this movie with huge production values and technical standards. This prestigious project is presented by Pawan Kumar and produced by Srinivasa Chitturi. The already released teaser trailer got tremendous response. Producer Srinivasa Chitturi shared the benefits of custody in a press conference in view of the release of the film on May 12.



You brought two back to back Tamil directors to Telugu when everyone is looking at our directors?

Our directors are also very busy. Everyone has two or three movies. I wanted to do a movie with Venkat Prabhu from the movie ‘Gambler’. I like his screenplay and way of thinking. Even a big serious issue can be told as entertainment in a good screenplay.

What attracted you about ‘Custody’ as a producer?

Story, good screenplay. A serious story with emotions and entertainment that Telugu audience will like. There is entertainment even in the serious. I really like the way the director has mixed these two. It feels like watching a Hollywood movie with Telugu emotions.

A police story means that it has a universal appeal. Isn’t there a pan India plan?

We thought it was a bilingual film from the beginning. Bilingual is also a special shot for Telugu and a special shot for Tamil. It’s like making two movies. Hindi comes later.

Will there be different actors in the two languages?

There is Vennela Kishore in Telugu. Premji played that role in Tamil. There is a change in that one role. The rest is agitize.

What is the reason for working with two music directors?

This story takes place in the 90s. He was taken to think that the background music for such a movie would be better if Ilayaraja was there. After hearing the story, Ilayaraja and Yuvan came forward to do it, which gave me great joy.

Do you calculate the budget depending on the hero? Will you spend on the story?

No one knew what’s Samantha’s market when ‘Uturn’ was released. I liked the story. I spent what the story required. Also, Gopichand ‘Seetimar’ and Ram ‘Warrior’ are the highest budget films in their career. I liked the story. ‘Custody’ is also the highest budget movie in Naga Chaitanya’s career. We spent what the story required without considering the budget. The output is amazing. I am happy in terms of content and business.

After seeing the output, what level do you think the film will be?

It will be the highest film in Chaitanya’s career. ‘Custody’ is remembered in Naga Chaitanya’s career as ‘Shiva’ was remembered in Nagarjuna’s career. Not only the movie Siva but how the characters are remembered in it. Arvind Swamy, Sarath Kumar, Priyamani in ‘Custody,’ the characters will be remembered. Each character is unique.

Tell us about the roles of Arvind Swamy, Sarath Kumar and Priyamani

Arvind Swamy said that he would do this role without any second thought after hearing the story. Audiences enjoy his role in theater a lot. His character is terrifying and entertaining at the same time. Sarath Kumar’s character is also very powerful. Naga Chaitanya’s character is seen between Arvind Swamy and Sarath Kumar like a hamster between two hills. Priyamani will be seen in the role of Chief Minister.

Will there be a comedy track in ‘Custody?’

It has no tracks. There is no character who comes and goes in a scene, similarly there is no heroine who appears in songs and goes away. There is an inter link from the first scene to the last. Every role has importance.

Tell us about the film’s underwater sequence?

Such an underwater sequence has never been seen on the Telugu screen. Hollywood style is very extraordinary with our emotions. We did this sequence for about twenty days. Daily was on two call sheets. We shot in Mysore and Rajahmundry. We have also made a special set for the day. The four action sequences will be amazing.

Can we expect a sequel for this?

Definitely. I am saying this with the belief that it will be successful.

Tell us about your future projects

Ram-Boyapati film is going on. A film with Nagarjuna will start from June. Full details will be given soon. Also to do another film with Naga Chaitanya.