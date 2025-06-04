Live
‘Dacoit’ team adds fuel to the hype with fiery theme
Adivi Sesh's much-anticipated pan-Indian action thriller Dacoit is turning heads nationwide, especially after the explosive release of its Fire Glimpse. The teaser, packed with intense action and slick visuals, has set a new benchmark in style and presentation, creating a nationwide sensation among movie lovers.
Adding fuel to the hype, the makers recently unveiled the Fire Theme, composed by Bheems Ceciroleo. The powerful score has struck a chord with audiences and is currently trending across major music charts, offering a musical feast that intensifies the film’s buzz.
Directed by Shaniel Deo, Dacoit features Mrunal Thakur as the female lead. The film is being produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, presented by Annapurna Studios, with Suniel Narang serving as co-producer. The collaboration of seasoned production houses and a talented crew has further raised expectations.
Slated for a grand theatrical release on December 25, Dacoit is all set to dominate the holiday box office. Interestingly, this marks Adivi Sesh’s first-ever holiday release, which adds another exciting layer to the project’s profile.
With stylish visuals, a gripping score, and a promising cast, Dacoit is shaping up to be one of the biggest year-end releases. Fans and industry watchers are expecting the film to shake up the box office and reinforce Adivi Sesh’s growing stature as a pan-India star.