‘Dacoit’ team comes with intense poster of Mrunal Thakur

Filmmaker Adivi Sesh has taken an unconventional approach to the promotion of his upcoming film Dacoit, revealing the first look of the movie and its leading lady, Mrunal Thakur, on his own birthday. The love and revenge-driven action-drama features Sesh in the lead role, and Thakur plays the female protagonist.

The newly released posters showcase a gripping psychological battle between Sesh and Thakur. In one poster, Sesh is seen lost in deep thought, his serious expression reflecting an internal conflict. Thakur, standing beside him, gazes at him with sorrow in her eyes, adding to the emotional tension. Another poster amps up the intensity, showing Sesh smoking a cigarette in a car, while Thakur, gripping a gun, drives with determination. The stark contrast in their expressions signals an impending face-off between the two characters.

Filming for Dacoit is currently in full swing in Hyderabad, with the lead actors actively participating in a major action sequence. Directed by debutant Shaneil Deo, who previously worked as a cinematographer for Sesh’s successful films, Dacoit promises to be a high-octane thriller. Sesh, who also wrote the screenplay, has teamed up with producer Supriya Yarlagadda and co-producer Suniel Narang to bring this intense action drama to the big screen.