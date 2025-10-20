‘Daksha’ enters Amazon Prime India top 10, climbs to 9th position

Actress Manchu Lakshmi’s latest film Daksha – The Deadly Conspiracy has made a strong digital debut on Amazon Prime Video. Streaming from October 17, the action-packed crime thriller has quickly gained momentum among viewers and has now secured the 9th spot in Amazon Prime India’s Top 10 trending titles, marking an impressive start to its OTT journey.

The makers expressed their excitement over the film’s warm reception from audiences nationwide. Described as a project “close to their heart,” Daksha continues to receive appreciation for its gripping narrative, emotional intensity, and well-designed action sequences. The film explores a dark and compelling storyline that keeps viewers hooked throughout.

Following a strong promotional run and theatrical buzz, the OTT release has helped Daksha reach a wider audience across the globe. Its growing popularity on Amazon Prime India charts reflects strong word-of-mouth and sustained viewer interest.

Starring Manchu Lakshmi in a powerful and performance-driven role, Daksha blends investigative drama with emotional storytelling, making it a must-watch for fans of edge-of-the-seat thrillers. The film also boasts strong production values and a cinematic tone that resonates with digital audiences.

With its entry into the Prime Video Top 10, Daksha has reaffirmed Manchu Lakshmi’s comeback in a commanding role. If you’re looking for an intense thriller with emotional depth and action-driven storytelling, Daksha is now streaming and ready to binge.