Dark7White set to appeal to sinister senses

Dipped in diabolism, ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club's Dark7White is a political thriller that is here to treat your holiday senses with a generous helping of sinister. With the teaser already sending shivers down the spine, the two leading homegrown platforms unveiled the trailer today. This tantalizing thriller offers you a sneak-peek into the villainous outcomes of power-play resulting in an accident, or was it? 7 friends - 1 death and numerous facets to the case, ACP Abhimanyu leads the investigation to unravel the story that lurks beneath Dark7White, which is set to release on 24th November.

This devilish joy ride is all about the well-planned murder of a rising politician, which will keep you reeling in shock and push you further in a nail-biting experience that is sure to whet your appetite for mystery, murder, and deliciously dark characters.

In a never-seen-before avatar, Sumeet Vyas, as Yudhveer Singh, will delight his fans as a debonair and youngest to-be state CM with a dark past. He will be sharing the screen with Nidhi Singh, and unlike their past camaraderie, Dark7White will showcase their relationship in a completely different light. Produced by Sunjoy and Comall Waddhwa under their banner Sphere Origins, the show is packed with a stellar ensemble cast featuring Jatin Sarna, Monica Chaudhary, Shekhar Chaudhary, Taniya Kalra, Rachit Bahal, Madhurima Roy, Sumit Singh, and Kunj Anand.

Sumeet Vyas, talking about the storyline says, "Dark7White is the raw preview of what goes in the world of power and control. I was excited to play this character who was unforgiving, ruthless yet had an appeal to him that lured people to him. It was a challenge that I loved undertaking and it has definitely given me new dimensions as an artist."

Each character is a personification of secrets and anonymity, bound in multiple layers which unveils itself slowly as the story progresses. A perfect blend of entertainment and engaging storyline, Dark7White holds a promise of treating you with page-turning content.

Elaborating on the story and her role, Nidhi Singh says, "The storyline of Dark7White is gripping and does not even let you pause because you are always left wanting for more. I am extremely happy to have played such a different and unique character and it was certainly a new pathway for me to experiment and learn more about myself as an actor."

Dark7White is a youth-oriented political mystery, with a dash of dark humour that appeals to the senses of its audience uniquely. This beautiful journey marked with dark clouds has something for everyone. The lust for power and the desire to be invincible will make these characters do something dreadful.