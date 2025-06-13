Live
Dasara 2025 Showdown
Pawan Kalyan’s ‘OG’ vs Balakrishna’s ‘Akhanda 2’ set for epic box office clash
This Dasara, Telugu cinema fans are in for a spectacular treat as two of the most awaited big-ticket films—They Call Him OG starring Pawan Kalyan and Akhanda 2: Thaandavam featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna—are all set to release on the same day, September 25, 2025.
Quashing all rumours of postponements, the team behind Akhanda 2 made things official by dropping a powerful new teaser, locking in the festival release date. With this announcement, the stage is now set for a fiery box office clash between two of Tollywood’s biggest powerhouses.
What adds to the excitement is the fact that both films feature music by S. Thaman, promising a fierce musical battle alongside the cinematic one. OG, directed by Sujeeth of Saaho fame, is expected to be a stylish action saga, while Akhanda 2, helmed by Boyapati Sreenu, is a sequel to the blockbuster Akhanda and promises an intense mass entertainer filled with spiritual fury and action-packed sequences.
With anticipation building to fever pitch, all eyes are now on how both production houses will ramp up their promotions in the lead-up to the festival. Fans of both stars are bracing for an all-out celebration, with social media already buzzing about the mega face-off.
This Dasara, theatres will turn into battlegrounds as Pawan Kalyan and Balakrishna lock horns. One thing’s for sure—September 25 will be remembered as a festival of fireworks at the box office.