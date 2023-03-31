Dasara makes a huge impact at the US box office

Nani's first pan-Indian film "Dasara" was released in theaters worldwide yesterday to great reviews. Directed by debutant Srikanth Odela, the movie stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead.

The film made a huge impact at the US box office, collecting over $850K on its opening day (including premieres). It is expected to cross the $1 million mark in a few more hours. This is the best opening for any Nani film to date.

The cast includes Dheekshith Shetty, Sai Kumar, Samuthirakani, Shine Tom Chacko, Purnaa, and others in significant roles, while SLV Cinemas produced the mass action drama. Santhosh Narayanan composed the music for the film.