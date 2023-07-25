Date locked for ‘Captain Miller’ teaser launch

“Captain Miller” is one of the highly anticipated Kollywood movies in recent times. Starring Dhanush and directed by Arun Matheswaran, the movie will be released during the Diwali season. The makers have officially announced that the teaser of “Captain Miller” will be unveiled on July 28, 2023.

Priyanka Arul Mohan is the heroine in this movie. Captain Miller also features Sundeep Kishan, Nivedithaa Sathish, and others in significant roles. Produced by Satya Jyothi Films, the movie will have tunes composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Captain Miller will be released in theaters in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.







