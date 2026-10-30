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‘Dear Astronaut’ gets lauded by Sekhar Kammula; locks Nov 20 release
In Short
‘Dear Astronaut’, written and directed by Karthik Bhagyaraja is a sweet love story with an inspiring message.
Director Sekhar Kammula lauds the concept and the heartwarming elements of the upcoming Telugu film ‘Dear Astronaut’. He was present at the song launch event as Chief Guest.
‘Dear Astronaut’, written and directed by Karthik Bhagyaraja is a sweet love story with an inspiring message. Sekhar appreciated the performance of the female lead and the amazing cinematic feel. Karthik said the movie is an ambitious venture with genuine storytelling. Lead actors Soumith and Sreyasi Sen said it is a heartfelt story. Geetha Bhascker said it will make viewers think. Marthand K. Venkatesh said it is a beautifully told story. Music director Karthik B. Kodakandla said the director was very dedicated. The film stars Soumith, Sreyasi Sen, Kamal Kamaraju, Geetha Bhascker, Chaitra and Gautham Vasudev Menon. It is produced by Yuvaan Krishna Entertainments and Manasvini Bhagyaraja. Marthand K. Venkatesh is the editor. The music was composed by Karthik B. Kodakandla. The film will release globally on 20th November.
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