Emphasis on prevention of iodine deficiency disorders

Vijayawada: National Iodine Deficiency Disorders Control Day was observed at ZP High School at Nunna near here on Thursday to create awareness among students about the importance of iodine and the prevention of iodine deficiency disorders.

The programme was attended by DM&HO Dr A Sravana Babu, PO RBSK & NCD Dr G Madhavi, and the DEIC team members, including Dr Amitha, DEIC Paediatrician; Dr Hemant, DEIC Dental Doctor; and Dr Praveen, DEIC Medical Officer. The school Headmaster, Surapaneni Ravi Prasad, Vijayawada Rural Medical Officer Dr N Vijaya also participated in the programme.

On the occasion, Dr A Sravana Babu addressing the students explained the importance of iodine for the proper functioning of the human body. He highlighted the dietary sources of iodine, its daily requirements, and the health problems associated with iodine deficiency. He explained that iodine deficiency can lead to goitre, thyroid dysfunction, and problems related to physical growth and mental development in children.

The programme concluded with a message emphasising the importance of adequate iodine intake for the overall health and well-being of individuals, particularly children.