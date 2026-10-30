Doon admin plans alternative routes to tourist destinations

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In Short
DM instructs officials to assess the availability of suitable land for parking facilities in Mussoorie, identify potential land parcels, evaluate the capacity of road networks, and examine other critical aspects of traffic management
Dehradun: The Dehradun administration is planning alternative routes to Mussoorie and other major destinations to ease traffic congestion expected in the city due to tourist influx during long weekends, especially around Diwali.
At a review meeting, District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan directed officials to assess options for routing traffic around the city’s periphery to reduce pressure within the city.
Chauhan also called for a comprehensive action plan that includes strengthening parking facilities in Mussoorie, implementing an effective shuttle service, and improving road connectivity and key routes to better manage vehicular movement.
He instructed officials to assess the availability of suitable land for parking facilities in Mussoorie, identify potential land parcels, evaluate the capacity of road networks, and examine other critical aspects of traffic management.
“There is a need to develop a system capable of managing traffic pressure during the tourist season and other high-activity periods, ensuring that unnecessary vehicle congestion on the city’s main thoroughfares is avoided and that tourists enjoy smooth, convenient movement,” Chauhan said.
He told officials to address road connectivity concerns, develop parking facilities, explore alternative routes, and find solutions for areas prone to traffic congestion.
Currently, the Dehradun district administration manages 23 parking sites, with 23 locations proposed. It is due to review these proposed sites to check their utility, feasibility, and the city’s actual needs.
The parking sites will be developed considering various factors such as road width, vehicle flow, entry and exit arrangements, available land, and future requirements, Chauhan said.
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