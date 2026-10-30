Doctor-politician Chetana, former MLA Hemalatha seek Tirupati ZP top post

Tirupati: The proposed selection of Tirupati Zilla Parishad chairperson has brought questions of political experience, family influence and party representation to the fore, with Dr Chetana Panabaka and former MLA H Hemalatha among those in contention.

Chetana (39) is the daughter of former Union Minister and TDP Tirupati district president Panabaka Lakshmi. She was elected unanimously as ZPTC member from Srikalahasti Rural, bringing her name into discussions for the chairperson post. The final decision, however, depends on TDP’s internal discussions and seat-sharing arrangements within the NDA alliance.

A dermatologist by profession, Chetana holds MBBS and MD degrees from Sri Ramachandra University in Chennai. She has more than 12 years of medical experience and has worked in Hyderabad and Nellore. She has also organised medical camps and health awareness programmes in villages and worked on women’s empowerment and issues affecting disadvantaged communities in the erstwhile Nellore district.

Chetana has been associated with political activities for nearly two decades, assisting her parents during election campaigns. Her involvement included 2019 Tirupati Lok Sabha election and 2021 bypoll. Her entry into elected politics has now drawn attention to the role of political families in local leadership.

Hemalatha (75) is seeking another opportunity in public office after serving as Satyavedu MLA. She won Assembly seat on a TDP ticket in 2009 but was not renominated in 2014 and 2019 elections. Her daughter, Dr H Helen, was also considered for TDP ticket from Satyavedu ahead of 2024 Assembly elections, but the party eventually fielded Koneti Adimulam.

After missing out on another Assembly opportunity, Hemalatha has turned her attention to Zilla Parishad chairperson post. Reports indicate that she filed nominations from Nagalapuram and Satyavedu under different TDP and Jana Sena arrangements amid uncertainty over the alliance’s candidate. But by the end of the deadline for nominations withdrawal, she withdrew her candidature from Satyavedu and remained in the fray as TDP candidate from Nagalapuram.

Meanwhile, Chetana’s name is being considered within TDP, with reports suggesting that some district leaders are reluctant to support Hemalatha. As the post is reserved for an SC woman, the choice will depend on negotiations between the alliance partners and their respective political considerations. The final decision is awaited.