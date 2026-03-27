Deepak Saroj’s ‘Sreemaha Vishnu’ FL grabs attention

Actor Deepak Saroj, who made his debut with Siddharth Roy, is gearing up for his second outing with the upcoming film Sreemaha Vishnu. Directed by Hari Haran Godhagani, the film is produced by Sri Hari Thanniru under the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Arts banner.

On the auspicious occasion of Sri Rama Navami, the makers unveiled the film’s title and first-look poster, generating interest among audiences. The poster, designed in a warm oil-painting style, captures a tender moment between the lead pair, setting the tone for a soft and emotionally driven romantic drama. The tagline, “Every heart has a story,” further emphasizes the film’s heartfelt narrative.

The film stars Anaira Gupta and Deepsika as the female leads, alongside Deepak Saroj, who plays a young painter navigating love, responsibility, and personal growth. His character is said to blend innocence with emotional intensity, promising a relatable and engaging performance.

On the technical front, the film features music composed by Anup Rubens, while cinematography is handled by Suresh Ragutu. The team has completed the shooting, and the project is currently in the post-production stage.

With its romantic theme and appealing visuals, Sreemaha Vishnu is shaping up to be a promising addition to the genre. The makers are planning to release the film in May, aiming to connect with audiences seeking a soulful love story.