‘Deva’ director keeps climax a mystery for actors to enhance suspense

The highly anticipated film Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, is set to leave audiences on the edge of their seats with its intriguing climax. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film takes an unconventional approach to filmmaking by keeping the final scene a secret from the cast.

According to a source close to the production, the director deliberately withheld the climax scene from the actors to ensure that their reactions were as genuine and unfiltered as possible. The script shared with Shahid, Pooja, and other cast members, including KubbraSait and Pavail Gulati, excluded the crucial final scene. This strategy was intended to create the same sense of anticipation and mystery for the actors as the audience will experience when the film is released.

The director's decision is a part of his plan to preserve the authenticity of the actors' performances, making sure their reactions to the climactic moment were natural and unscripted. This choice enhances the element of surprise and heightens the thrill of the narrative.

Adding to the excitement, Deva recently released its energetic song Bhasad Macha, which features a catchy rhythm and high-octane beats. Sung by Mika Singh, Vishal Mishra, and JyoticaTangri, the song showcases the sizzling chemistry between Shahid and Pooja, with Shahid's swag and Pooja's elegance making for a magnetic pair. Their synchronized dance moves, choreographed by Bosco Leslie Martis, bring the song to life, especially the catchy hook step, which is sure to become a fan favorite.

Produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva is set to hit theatres on January 31, 2025, and promises to be a thrilling ride with suspense, drama, and undeniable star power.



