'Devagudi' first look launched

Under the banner of Pushyami Film Makers, presented by Bellam Sudha Reddy, written, directed, and produced by Bellam Ramakrishna Reddy, the film 'Devagudi' is coming soon to audiences. Lakshmikant Kanike worked as the DOP, Sheikh Madeen composed the music, and Nagireddy handled editing. Abhinav Shaurya, Narasimha, and Anushree play the lead roles, while several other artists have key roles in the movie. The first look of the film was officially launched in the presence of the media by Andhra Pradesh Govt. Whip, Jammalamadugu MLA Adinarayana Reddy, and Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy.

Speeches at the Event:

Director–Producer Bellam Ramakrishna Reddy said:

“Greetings to everyone. My sincere thanks to the media friends and guests who came for this first look launch. Despite their busy schedules in public service, I am grateful to MLA Adinarayana Reddy garu and Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy garu for attending. Inspired by the commitment of our leaders, we carefully made this film. I request all the audience to support 'Devagudi'.”

Actor Abhinav Shaurya said:

“My greetings to the media and the honorable legislators who came to bless us. I thank our director–producer Bellam Ramakrishna Reddy garu for giving me this opportunity to prove myself in the industry.”

Actor Narasimha said:

“My thanks to Whip Adinarayana Reddy garu and Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy garu for supporting our film. The reason I am here today is my father, and I thank him especially.”

Actress Anushree said:

“I sincerely thank everyone who attended this event. My special thanks to our director for giving me an important character in this film. I also thank all the technicians who worked for 'Devagudi'. We all worked very hard for this project.”

Music Director Sheikh Madeen said:

“Greetings to everyone. I thank our director–producer for trusting me with the music of this film. The background scorewill be a major highlight.”

Minister Ramprasad Reddy said:

“My thanks to Adinarayana Reddy garu and to my brother-like friend, director–producer Ramakrishna Reddy garu. Thanks also to the media friends who attended. I wish the entire team good recognition through 'Devagudi'. I am especially happy that the film reflects our Kadapa dialect. My best wishes to the actors and technicians.”