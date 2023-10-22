Live
Just In
Devdatta Nage looks violent in ‘AshokGalla2’
Superstar Krishna's grandson Ashok Galla, who made his grand debut with 'Hero' and nephew of superstar Mahesh Babu, is making his second film under the direction of Arjun Jandhyala of 'Guna 369' fame
"AshokGalla2" is written by creative director Prashant Varma. NRI (Film Distributor) Somineni Balakrishna is producing this film as 'Production No.1' of Lalithambika Productions. Nallapaneni Yami is being presented by K Sagar as co-producer. The promotional content of this already released movie has received a good response.
Today the makers have released the first look of Devadatta Nage of “Adipurush” fame who is playing the villain in the film. Devadatta will be seen in the powerful role of Kansaraju in this film. In the first look, he looked very violent holding a knife.
Miss India 2020 Manasa Varanasi is playing the female lead alongside Ashok Galla. Top technicians are working for this movie. Composer Bheems Cicerolio, who is the latest talk of the town is composing the music, while Prasad Moorella is the cinematographer and Tammiraju is the editor. Burra Saimadhav is providing the dialogues. The makers will soon announce title and other details.