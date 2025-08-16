‘Devi Chowdhurani’ teaser unveiled; a rebel’s roar reaches Times Square

In a milestone moment for Indian cinema, the teaser of Devi Chowdhurani, an epic retelling of India’s first female freedom fighter, lit up the iconic screens of Times Square on Independence Day 2025. This marks the first-ever Indian feature film teaser to be showcased at Times Square on the country’s national day, amplifying its global resonance.

Directed by National Award-winner Subhrajit Mitra, the magnum opus stars Prosenjit Chatterjee as rebel leader Bhavani Pathak and Srabanti Chatterjee as the legendary Devi Chowdhurani. The film, based on Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s timeless classic, resurrects the forgotten story of the Sanyasi-Fakir rebellion while celebrating Bengal’s indomitable spirit of resistance.

The teaser, first released on August 13, has already drawn praise for its sweeping visuals, powerful storytelling, and unapologetically revolutionary tone. Its Times Square debut elevated the film into global conversations, bridging India’s historical legacy with the world’s most iconic urban stage.

Backed by ADited Motion Pictures (USA/India) and LOK Arts Collective (UK/India), Devi Chowdhurani also holds the distinction of being the first Indian feature film to receive official Indo-UK co-production status. This recognition comes with the support of India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, NFDC, Film Facilitation Office, and Invest India. The creative team includes acclaimed composer Pandit Bickram Ghosh, whose music adds a stirring dimension to the narrative.

Producers Aparna and Aniruddha Dasgupta (ADited) and Soumyajit Majumdar (LOK) expressed their pride in a joint statement, “For the first time ever, an Indian story blazes across Times Square on Independence Day. Rooted in Bengal yet universal in spirit, Devi Chowdhurani is more than just a film — it is India’s history meeting the world’s most iconic cultural crossroads.”

Lead actor Prosenjit Chatterjee echoed the sentiment, “On our Independence Day, to see the story of Devi Chowdhurani on Times Square fills me with pride. This Indo-UK venture is our tribute to the courage and spirit of our people. Very soon the world will witness it.”

Srabanti Chatterjee, who plays the titular role, called the moment “extremely exciting,” adding, “Showcasing the story of Bengal’s Bandit Queen on Times Square during Independence Day is a dream. This is part of our forgotten history, and I am honored to bring it alive.”

Slated for a worldwide release during Durga Puja 2025, the film promises not just a cinematic spectacle but a cultural awakening. As the teaser’s final frames lit up New York’s skyline, Devi Chowdhurani stood tall as both a cinematic triumph and a resurrection of history.

This autumn, when the film storms theatres, audiences will not just watch a story — they will feel the heartbeat of a revolution that refuses to fade.