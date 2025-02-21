'Dhandoraa' first beat grabs attention

Of late, Telugu audiences are encouraging rooted scripts and films with strong social messages. The upcoming film Dhandoraa also falls under the same list. This rural drama is being directed by Muralikanth and produced by Ravindra Banerjee Muppaneni of Loukya Entertainments. Today, the makers have unveiled the ‘First Beat’ of the movie.

Love, by defiance, and the fight against an age-old divide—Dhandoraa’s teaser challenges these perspectives. Society may try to dictate who we can love, but this film questions whether that should be the case. With powerful storytelling and a socially relevant theme, Dhandoraa is set to spark meaningful conversations.

The film also features a talented cast including Sivaji, Navdeep, Rahul Ramakrishna, Ravi Krishna, Manika Chikkala, Anusha, and others. Mark K Robin is composing the music for it.











