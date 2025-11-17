‘Dhandoraa’ teaser wins praise

After producing the National Award–winning ‘Colour Photo’ and the blockbuster ‘Bedurulanka 2012’, Ravindra Benerjee Muppaneni of Loukya Entertainments now presents his latest film, ‘Dhandoraa’. The film features Shivaji, Navdeep, Nandu, Ravikrishna, Manika Chikkala, Mounika Reddy, Bindu Madhavi, Radhya, Aditi Bhavaraju, and others in key roles.

Directed by Murali Kanth, the film is set for a grand release on December 25, 2025. On Monday, the team unveiled the teaser, offering an emotional and thought-provoking glimpse of what’s in store. It opens humorously with a lover trying to kiss his girlfriend, who reacts playfully.

The teaser then introduces two major characters. Navdeep appears as a stylish sarpanch with cooling glasses and an air of confidence. Shivaji follows with a bold dialogue: “Go to Hyderabad… go to America… go anywhere you want. But if you die, you must come back here.”

Navdeep’s witty line, “We’re not the ones who cause trouble… but if trouble comes to us, we won’t stay quiet,” injects comedy into the rural setting. Nandu is seen scolding his wife and daughter, while Bindu Madhavi plays a sex worker who powerfully states, “Who said I’m doing something wrong? They’re paying money… I’m giving them a service.”

The ‘Dhandoraa’ teaser then shifts into an emotional zone. A dead body is being carried away, and a child asks why his grandmother is being taken far. Shivaji responds, “Don’t talk like you know the whole world just because you’ve read a few books… there’s a world you don’t know.” This hints that the film delves into the emotional journey and harsh realities a person faces between birth and death.

‘Dhandoraa’ appears to address socially relevant issues, especially the atrocities still faced by girls from dominant castes who fall in love or marry outside their caste. Set in rural Telangana, the film blends age-old traditions, satire, humor, and heartfelt emotions. The teaser makes it clear that the director aims to deliver a powerful narrative, raising expectations.

The film’s songs are being released through T-Series, and Atharvana Bhadrakali Pictures is handling the overseas distribution.