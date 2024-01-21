Dhanraj brings 22 celebrities together for his directorial debut

Live
Telugu comedian Dhanraj Koranani is set to make his directorial debut with a film featuring actor-director Samuthirakani.
Telugu comedian Dhanraj Koranani is set to make his directorial debut with a film featuring actor-director Samuthirakani. Dhanraj, known for his roles in films like "Balagam," is not only directing the film but also playing a crucial role in it. The movie is still in the production stage.
Dhanraj took to his official social media platforms to announce that the first look and title of the film would be unveiled soon. The announcement comes with the added excitement of 22 celebrities joining forces to reveal the title and first look of Dhanraj's directorial debut.
The film also stars Mokksha in a leading role and is produced by Prudhvi under Slate Pencil Stories, featuring music by Arun Chiluveru.
