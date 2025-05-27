Dhanush expresses admiration for Nagarjuna: A proud moment to act with a legend

Popular actor Dhanush has expressed heartfelt admiration for veteran star Nagarjuna, calling it a "proud moment" to share screen space with someone he has looked up to since childhood. The Tamil actor recently spoke about his experience working with Nagarjuna, describing it as an honour and a valuable learning experience.

“I have admired and watched Nagarjuna’s performances since my childhood. It is a great honour for me to act alongside him. I still talk about the films he acted in. In Tamil, his film Rakshakan is one of my favourites,” Dhanush said.

He went on to praise Nagarjuna’s legacy in Indian cinema, saying, “I am amazed by the acting of a legend like Nagarjuna. His films are still talked about today. I am proud to act with such a great actor, and I have learned a lot from him during the shooting.”

Dhanush also stated that the experience has left a lasting impression on him. “I will definitely follow what I’ve learned from him. It’s a proud moment for me. I express my heartfelt thanks to him and will always cherish this experience.”

The collaboration between the two celebrated actors has generated significant excitement among fans, with many eagerly anticipating the project’s release.