Dhanush Flaunts His Singing Abilities at the SIR Trailer Launch Event

Dhanush makes his debut in the Telugu film industry with the bilingual project SIR/Vaathi. The film will release on 17th February in both Tamil and Telugu. The trailer launch event took place today at the AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad.

During the event, the talented actor surprised the audience by showcasing his singing abilities by performing the songs "Vaa Vaathi" and "Mastaaru Mastaaru". The film's leading actress, Samyukta Menon, requested Dhanush to sing, and he obliged by starting with the Tamil version and then transitioning into the Telugu version. The performance was met with thunderous applause from the audience, turning the theater into a lively stadium.



SIR/Vaathi is produced by Sithara Entertainments in partnership with Fortune Four Cinemas, with music by GV Prakash Kumar.

