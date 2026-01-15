Dhanush’s film with Vignesh Raja titled ‘Kara’, makers unveil title on Pongal

Chennai: The makers of director Vignesh Raja’s much-anticipated film starring Dhanush have officially announced the title of the project as Kara, unveiling it on the auspicious occasion of Pongal. The action entertainer, which was until now referred to as D54, has already generated considerable buzz among fans and film enthusiasts.

Production house Vels Film International made the announcement on social media, writing, “#D54 is #கர. #HappyPongal. Directed by @vigneshraja89. Produced by @IshariKGanesh. A @gvprakash musical.” The post was accompanied by a striking poster featuring Dhanush in an intense and rugged avatar. The poster carried the powerful line, “Sometimes, staying dangerous is the only way to stay alive,” hinting at the film’s gritty and suspenseful tone.

Director Vignesh Raja also confirmed the title on his social media handle, describing the film as “an emotionally rooted suspense thriller” and revealing that the team is aiming for a summer release. He wrote, “D54 is Kara. An emotionally rooted suspense thriller. We are coming this summer. #HappyPongal #HappySankranti.”

Earlier, the makers had released a still from the film showing Dhanush speaking from an STD booth, with the caption, “Straight from the sets of #D54 – Shoot in progress!” The image had sparked curiosity and speculation about the film’s storyline and setting.

Kara stars Mamitha Baiju as the female lead and boasts an impressive ensemble cast. Apart from Dhanush and Mamitha, the film will feature veteran filmmaker and actor K S Ravikumar, Jayaram, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Karunas and Prithvi Pandiraj in pivotal roles, adding further weight to the project.

The film is backed by a strong technical team as well. Cinematography is being handled by Theni Eswar, while editing is by Sreejith Sarang. The music will be composed by National Award winner G V Prakash, marking yet another collaboration between the composer and Dhanush.

Significantly, the story of Kara has been jointly written by Alfred Prakash and Vignesh Raja, the duo behind the critically acclaimed investigative thriller Por Thozhil. The film was a major success and was praised for its tight screenplay and gripping narrative.

In an earlier interview, Alfred Prakash had spoken about his close friendship and creative understanding with Vignesh Raja, stating that they complement each other well as writers. He revealed that the duo took nearly four years to finalise the script of Por Thozhil and believe that collaborative writing allows them to test ideas, refine concepts and strengthen the overall narrative.

With a compelling title, a powerful cast, a proven director-writer duo and Dhanush in the lead, Kara is shaping up to be one of the most awaited Tamil films of the year.