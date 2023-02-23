Dhanush’s ‘Mastaaru’ Song’s Reprise Version From Sir Movie Is Out

Kollywood's ace actor Dhanush is in the peak stage of his career… He recently bagged a decent hit with Sir movie which is bilingual and directed by Venky Atluri. Dealing with the educational system subject, it made Dhanush essay the role of a lecturer. Well, the "Mastaaru…" song from the movie turned into the best one and thus, even Dhanush crooned it and off late, the makers also released the "Mastaaru…" reprise version and treated all the fans of this popular actor.



Even Dhanush also shared the reprise version on his Twitter page… Take a look!

The song is all beautiful and specially when we speak about the reprise version, Dhanush crooned it with his best voice and made it more popular among his fans and music buffs.

Sir movie is directed by Venky Atluri and it is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Ms. Sai Soujanya under the Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners. GV Prakash scored the tunes. This movie has an ensemble cast of Dhanush Samyuktha Menon, P. Sai Kumar, Shrutika, Tanikella Bharani, Samuthirakani, Thotapalli Madhu, Narra Srinivas, Pammi Sai, Hyper Aadi, Shara, Aadukalam Naren, Ilavarasu, Rajendran, Hareesh Peradi and Praveena. The movie hit the theatres on 17th February, 2023 and minted almost Rs 60 crores at the ticket windows till now and is running successfully on the big screens.

Speaking about the other movies of Dhanush, he is full busy with a handful of interesting projects. He will be next seen in Vaathi and Captain Miller movies.



