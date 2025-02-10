Dhanush’s ‘NEEK’ trailer promises and entertaining genz love story

The much-anticipated trailer for Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) in Tamil and Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama in Telugu was released today, marking Dhanush’s third directorial venture. The romantic drama stars Pavish, Priya P Varrier, Anikha Surendran, Mathew Thomas, Siddharth Shankar, and Rabiya Khatoon in pivotal roles.

The trailer kicks off with Dhanush playfully stating that the film is a "usual love story." It introduces Prabhu (Pavish), who falls for Priya’s character, while Nila (AnikhaSurendran) is preparing for her wedding to Siddharth Shankar’s character. However, chaos ensues when Prabhu reveals that Nila is actually his ex-girlfriend. As the story unfolds, it becomes evident that both Prabhu and Nila haven’t fully moved on, leading to an emotional rollercoaster filled with confusion, comedy, and drama.

Packed with engaging moments, NEEK promises to be a refreshing modern-age rom-com. The trailer’s visuals, sharp edits, and GV Prakash’s energetic score add to its appeal. Adding more excitement, Dhanush and Priyanka Mohan will make special cameo appearances, while veteran actor Sarath Kumar plays a crucial role.

Produced by Dhanush in collaboration with Kasthuri Raja and Vijayalakshmi Kasthuri under Wunderbar Films and RK Productions, the film is set for a grand Telugu release on February 21st, presented by Asian Suresh Entertainment LLP. Fans can expect a delightful mix of romance and humor as NEEK hits the big screen soon.











