Dhootha, Starring Naga Chaitanya, Reveals OTT Platform and Sets Release Date













Discover the eagerly awaited Telugu Original, "Dhootha," a supernatural suspense-thriller, exclusively premiering on Prime Video in India and across 240+ countries on December 1. Directed by Vikram K. Kumar and produced by Sharrath Marar under NorthStar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., this eight-episode series marks Naga Chaitanya Akkineni's streaming debut.

Immerse yourself in the captivating narrative as Sagar, an ambitious journalist portrayed by Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, grapples with supernatural events linked to mysterious deaths haunting his family. The star-studded cast, featuring Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Prachi Desai, promises powerful performances in this atmospheric thriller.

Aparna Purohit, Head of Originals, India & Southeast Asia, Prime Video, expresses excitement about expanding their regional portfolio with "Dhootha," highlighting its status as Prime Video's first long-format Telugu Original. She emphasizes the exceptional cast and the series' captivating narrative.

Producer Sharrath Marar describes "Dhootha" as one of the most ambitious Telugu series, showcasing dedication and tireless efforts to realize its full potential. Naga Chaitanya Akkineni makes his streaming debut, supported by three outstanding female protagonists.

Featuring an ensemble cast including Nagachaitanya Akkineni, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai, and others, the technical crew includes writer and director Vikram K Kumar, producer Sharrath Marar, music by Ishaan Chhabra, DOP Mikolaj Sygula, editor Navin Nooli, and action choreographer Venkat Master.

Don't miss the chance to join Prime Video's global audience in enjoying "Dhootha." The content promises a mesmerizing blend of tension, mystery, and exceptional performances, enriching Prime members' entertainment experience in India with diverse and unique content offerings for just ₹1499/year.