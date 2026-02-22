Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic: Censor may be big hurdle for summer biggies!

Indian cinema is gearing up for a fiery summer opener as two big-ticket films, Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic, prepare to lock horns at the box office on March 19. Trade circles are already buzzing about this high-voltage face-off, which brings together two powerful fan bases and two aggressively mounted projects.

On one side is Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, which is riding high on expectations following the massive success of its first installment. The original film was known for its raw aggression, stylised violence, and intense action blocks, and industry insiders believe the sequel will double down on the same formula, delivering an even more brutal cinematic experience for action lovers.

On the other side stands Toxic, headlined by Yash, who enjoys unprecedented pan-India stardom after the phenomenal success of KGF 2. The recently released teaser of Toxic makes it clear that the film will explore dark, gritty territory, with unapologetically bold storytelling, graphic violence, and intense action sequences forming the core of its narrative.

Interestingly, both films share a crucial common factor — extreme violence. Trade analysts believe this could significantly influence their box office trajectory. With heavy bloodshed, explicit scenes, and gritty storytelling at their core, both Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic are expected to receive A certificates from the censor board.

Traditionally, A-rated films face limitations in attracting family audiences, which can impact overall collections, even if the films receive positive reviews and strong word of mouth. While adult-centric action films do well in urban centres and multiplex circuits, their mass reach often remains restricted compared to U/A or U-rated releases.

As both films head into a direct clash, the big question remains whether content-driven violence-heavy cinema can overcome certification barriers and deliver blockbuster numbers. With massive hype, star power, and aggressive marketing on both sides, the March 19 showdown promises to be one of the most closely watched box office battles of the year.