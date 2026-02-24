Telangana PGECET 2026 Notification Released

The Higher Education Council has announced the notification for the Telangana Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) 2026. The examination will be conducted this year by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTU-H). Based on the rank achieved in PGECET, admissions will be granted to ME, MTech, MPharmacy, MRc, and graduate PharmD courses across affiliated engineering, pharmacy, and architecture colleges in the state for the academic year 2026-27. Interested candidates can apply online from 27 February.

Applicants for PGECET 2026 should have completed BE, BTech, or BPharmacy in relevant fields. The courses eligible for admission include Aerospace Engineering, Architecture and Planning, Biomedical Engineering, Bio-Technology, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Information Technology, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Environmental Management, Food Technology, Geo-Engineering and Geo-Informatics, Instrumentation Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Metallurgical Engineering, Mining Engineering, Nano Technology, Pharmacy, and Textile Technology.

Candidates can apply online without late fee until 6 March 2026. The registration fee is Rs. 1,100 for general candidates and Rs. 600 for SC, ST, and Divyang candidates. The online exam will be held from 28 to 31 May, lasting two hours with 120 objective questions, each carrying one mark. There is no negative marking.

Key dates include:

- Last date for application submission without late fee: 27 February to 6 May

- Application correction window: 9 to 10 May

- Late fee of Rs. 250: 9 May

- Late fee of Rs. 1,000: 12 May

- Late fee of Rs. 2,500: 15 May

- Late fee of Rs. 5,000: 18 May

- Late fee of Rs. 10,000: 26 May

- Hall ticket download begins: 19 May

- PGECET exam dates: 28 to 31 May