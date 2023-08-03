Live
Just In
Dibyendu Bhattacharya returns as Martin Ekka in Maharani 3
Exciting news awaits all fans of the gripping web series Maharani as Dibyendu Bhattacharya embarks on his second journey in the show, reprising his iconic role as Martin Ekka. The highly anticipated Maharani 3 promises to be a thrilling adventure, and Dibyendu's return adds an extra layer of excitement for viewers worldwide.
Following the resounding success of the previous seasons, Maharani 3 is all set to captivate audiences once again with its enthralling storytelling and exceptional performances. As the enigmatic and multifaceted character Martin Ekka, Dibyendu Bhattacharya has left an indelible mark on the hearts of fans, and his return promises to delve even deeper into the intriguing world of the series.
Maharani 3 is poised to take the audience on a roller-coaster ride of suspense, drama, and unexpected twists. Dibyendu Bhattacharya expressed his excitement, stating, It's an absolute pleasure to step into Martin Ekka's shoes once again for 'Maharani 3.' This character has always resonated with me, and I'm eager to explore new dimensions and challenges he will face this time around. It is always a delight collaborating with a visionary like Subhash Kapoor. The script is brilliant, and with the incredible team we have, I believe this season will exceed everyone's expectations.
Maharani has garnered a massive fan following since its inception, and the return of Dibyendu Bhattacharya as Martin Ekka further intensifies the anticipation surrounding Maharani 3.