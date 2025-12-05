DiCaprio says an acting career should be ‘A Marathon, Not a Sprint’

Academy Award-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio has opened up about the philosophy that has guided his decades-long career, emphasising that longevity in cinema comes from patience, perspective, and carefully chosen opportunities. Speaking to deadline.com, the 51-year-old star reflected on how he has navigated fame and success through a mindset built on endurance rather than urgency.

DiCaprio explained that for anyone who truly loves acting, the journey must be seen as “a marathon, not a sprint.” He clarified that this doesn’t mean avoiding commercial films or fearing early career choices, but rather maintaining a long-term vision. “Look at your career 20, 30, 40, 50 years from now,” he said, stressing the importance of building a sustainable body of work instead of seeking rapid visibility. Overexposure, he noted, can sometimes do more harm than good.

The actor also recalled how, early in his career, he learned from performers who maintained a mystique by keeping their personal lives low-profile. While social media has changed the landscape, DiCaprio said he instinctively understood the value of not appearing everywhere at once. This allowed audiences to focus on his performances rather than his off-screen life.

DiCaprio described himself as “very lucky” in his early years, especially as he spent significant time in independent cinema before his global breakthrough. Observing seasoned actors slowly craft remarkable filmographies taught him the importance of pacing. He added that even before Titanic gave him the freedom to choose his projects, he gravitated toward roles that challenged him and allowed him to grow.

Ultimately, DiCaprio believes an acting career thrives on thoughtful decision-making, selective visibility, and a commitment to characters that offer depth. His journey, he says, stands as proof that long-term artistry outweighs momentary hype.