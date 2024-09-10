Dilip Prakash talks about ‘Utsavam’

Dilip Prakash, along with Regina Cassandra, is set to captivate audiences in the upcoming Telugu drama Utsavam, directed by Arjun Sai. Produced by Suresh Patil under Hornbill Pictures, the film also boasts an ensemble cast including Prakash Raj, Nassar, Rajendra Prasad, and Brahmanandam. Scheduled for release on September 13, Utsavam is generating excitement, with Mythri Movie Distributors handling its launch in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

In a recent press conference, Dilip shared his journey into acting, which began in his school days. “I was always passionate about movies and would write and perform plays. I later completed my MBA and got my first break in a Kannada film called Crazy Boy,” he said. Dilip described Utsavam as a project close to his heart, calling it “a film with a strong story and a wonderful cast.”

Speaking about his experience working with Regina Cassandra, Dilip said, “She’s a sweet co-star, and I learned a lot from her. It was a comfortable and collaborative experience.”Utsavam draws inspiration from stage artists, particularly the Surabhi NatakSamaj, blending family drama, romance, and cultural roots. The film’s music, composed by Anup Rubens, adds another layer of depth, and the soundtrack has already garnered attention.

With an all-star cast and a meaningful narrative, Utsavam promises to be a memorable cinematic experience, showcasing the richness of Telugu culture and tradition.



