Diljit Dosanjh shares devotional reflections from Golden Temple on 41st anniversary of Operation Bluestar

Mumbai: On the 41st anniversary of Operation Bluestar, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh took a moment to reflect on his visit to the Golden Temple.

Sharing serene glimpses from the holy shrine, the artist expressed a deep sense of peace and devotion. Taking to his Instagram stories, the ‘Udta Punjab’ actor shared a video in which he is seen bowing his head in reverence, offering prayers with folded hands, and humbly taking part in sewa. The clip also features Diljit sitting in silence while absorbing the soulful strains of the kirtan. The video also shows him receiving kara prasad with gratitude, reflecting a deep connection to his faith and the spiritual energy of the sacred place.

The singer also added his soulful devotional track ‘Aar Nanak Paar Nanak’ as background score for the video. Diljit also shared a striking image of the Golden Temple beautifully illuminated with lights, capturing the spiritual aura and serene grandeur of the holy site. Sharing the picture, the Amar Singh Chamkila actor wrote, “Waheguru.”

For the unversed, Operation Bluestar was a military action carried out by the Indian Army in June 1984 at the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar, Punjab. The mission, initiated by the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, aimed to remove armed militants who had taken refuge inside the sacred shrine. Conducted from June 1 to 8, 1984, the operation resulted in a significant loss of lives and caused considerable damage to the sacred shrine and its surroundings.

Meanwhile, speaking of Diljit Dosanjh’s work front, he is gearing up for the release of his upcoming rom-com “Sardaarji 3.” Directed by Amar Hundal, the film also stars Neeru Bajwa and Manav Vij. It is slated to release in cinemas on June 27.

“Sardaarji” was first released in 2015 as a Punjabi fantasy horror-comedy directed by Rohit Jugraj. The film featured Diljit Dosanjh, Mandy Takhar, and Neeru Bajwa in leading roles. The sequel, “Sardaarji 2,” was released in 2016. Directed by Rohit Jugraj Chauhan, it starred Diljit Dosanjh in a triple role, alongside Monica Gill and Sonam Bajwa.



