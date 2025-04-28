Dimple Hayathi joins the cast of ‘Sharwa38’

Charming star Sharwanand is teaming up with mass entertainer specialist Sampath Nandi for an exciting new project, tentatively titled Sharwa38. The film, which is being mounted on a grand scale, is said to be a high-budget period drama packed with action and intense emotions.

Recently, the makers confirmed that Anupama Parameswaran will play the female lead, reuniting with Sharwanand after their blockbuster ShatamanamBhavati. Adding more glamour to the cast, the team today announced that Telugu beauty Dimple Hayathi is officially on board for a pivotal role.

Sharing the news on social media, the team wrote, “Adding fire to the rustic world of Sharwa Sampath Blood Fest. Team Sharwa38 proudly welcomes Dimple Hayathi on board for a role that’s about to break all rules and expectations. Shoot begins soon.”

This marks Dimple’s return to films after a brief hiatus following Ramabanam. The announcement poster, featuring Dimple in a stunning vintage monochromatic look, has already sparked curiosity among fans.

Senior producer KK Radhamohan is backing the ambitious project under the Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner. With a promising cast and a director known for crafting mass entertainers, Sharwa38 is shaping up to be an exciting addition to Sharwanand’s filmography.More details regarding the plot and release date are expected to be revealed soon.