- PM Modi changes display picture on X to G20 summit venue Bharat Mandapam
- India gets ready to host G20 summit amid fragmented geopolitical environment
- Delhi Trees decked up with Marigold garlands for G-20
- Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to G20 gala dinner: Rahul Gandhi
- Farmers face hardships over reduction of tomato prices in Telugu states
- Prez invites Ex PMs CMs for G 20 Dinner on Saturday
- Hasina daughter joins mother in G20 summit, speculation rife on possible political role
- Gold rises Rs 100; silver remains flat
- World Bank praises India's digital infrastructure for its transformative potential
- India or Bharat? Panic reactions, distraction tactics, says Rahul Gandhi By Aditi Khanna
Director Krish launches the title and poster of ‘Drohi’
Highlights
Good Fellows Media in association with Safyrus Media and Wednesday Entertainments is ready with a crime thriller 'Drohi'. 'The Criminal ' is the tagline.
The film has Sandeep Kumar Boddapati and Deepthi Varma playing the lead roles along with Shakalaka Shankar, Mahesh Vitta, NirrozePutcha,Majili Shiva, Mehboob, Debi and Chandni Gollapudi in prominent roles.
Directed by Vijay Pendurty and produced by Vijay Pendurty, Srikant Reddy and Raja Sekhar R, the film's title and first look is launched by creative director KrishJagarlamudi.
Director Krish appreciated the glimpses of the film and wished the team. He says that there are lot of promising elements in the film. The team is planning to release the film in the month of September.
