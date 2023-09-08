Director Krish launches the title and poster of ‘Drohi’

Good Fellows Media in association with Safyrus Media and Wednesday Entertainments is ready with a crime thriller 'Drohi'. 'The Criminal ' is the tagline.

The film has Sandeep Kumar Boddapati and Deepthi Varma playing the lead roles along with Shakalaka Shankar, Mahesh Vitta, NirrozePutcha,Majili Shiva, Mehboob, Debi and Chandni Gollapudi in prominent roles.

Directed by Vijay Pendurty and produced by Vijay Pendurty, Srikant Reddy and Raja Sekhar R, the film's title and first look is launched by creative director KrishJagarlamudi.

Director Krish appreciated the glimpses of the film and wished the team. He says that there are lot of promising elements in the film. The team is planning to release the film in the month of September.







