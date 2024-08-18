Director Lakshman Karya Opens up about ‘Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam’

As Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam gears up for its release on August 23rd, director Lakshman Karya shares insights into the film, his journey, and the involvement of notable industry figures. Produced by Bujji Rayudu Pentyala and Mohan Karya under the PBR Cinemas and Lokamaatre Creations banners, the film stars Rao Ramesh, Indraja, Ankit Koyya, and Ramya Pasupuleti. Tabitha Sukumar, wife of renowned filmmaker Sukumar, presents the film.

Lakshman, originally from Tirupati, began his career with photoshoots and short films before transitioning into full-fledged filmmaking after completing his B. Pharmacy degree. His directorial debut, Happy Wedding (2018), provided valuable lessons that he carried into the making of Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the film's production, but Karya is now ready to share his work with audiences.

The story for Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam was inspired by a personal experience, where an unexpected bank deposit led to humorous conversations with friends. Karya crafted the story first and then selected Rao Ramesh for the lead role. Despite initial doubts, Ramesh agreed to the project after just a 15-minute narration.

Karya highlights the father-son dynamic in the film, drawing a playful parallel to Allu Arjun’s character in Ala Vaikunthapurramulo. Indraja’s role remains under wraps, promising a surprise for viewers.

Tabitha Sukumar's involvement came through mutual connections, and after a preview screening that garnered positive reactions, she decided to support the film. MythriMovie Makers joined the project through Tabitha's recommendation, adding to the film’s credibility.

Sukumar himself later praised the film, especially Rao Ramesh's performance, boosting Karya's confidence as the release date approaches.