Diwali Poster of Suriya's Kanguva is Regal and Fierce

This Diwali, the much-anticipated period saga Kanguva, starring the illustrious Suriya, unveils a mesmerizing poster that captivates audiences with a regal and fierce portrayal of the actor in a never-before-seen avatar. Directed by the visionary filmmaker Siva.

The World of Kanguva is described as a tapestry of human emotions, powerful performances, and never-before-seen action sequences on a massive scale. Siva and his team are dedicated to delivering a unique, larger-than-life epic fantasy film deeply rooted in Tamil culture, promising a visual extravaganza that will captivate global audiences.



Adding to the grandeur of Kanguva is the musical genius of Devi Sri Prasad, who scores the film, setting the stage for a captivating auditory experience. The film also marks the debut of Bollywood sensation Disha Patani in Tamil cinema, and the return of DSP to Kollywood after a brief hiatus. Produced by Studio Green in association with UV Creations, Kanguva is a cinematic journey that promises to redefine the way audiences perceive period sagas.


