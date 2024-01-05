Live
- 277 cases in India, 84 in TS, this cyber fraudster was produced before district court in Sangareddy
- Hyderabad: Why government seeking fresh applications for six guarantees says Kishan Reddy
- Avanigadda, a bastion of Kapu leaders
- Hyderabad: EC releases schedule for two council elections under MLA quota
- National Birds Day 2024: History and, Fun Facts!
- CVI Recourse Centre to help visually impaired
- National Screenwriters Day 2024: Date, Origins, and Significance
- Hyderabad: Ministers flay release of ‘420 promises’ booklet by BRS
- Yet Another Incident: 6 individuals attack family over seat row
- Narayana Murthy Clarifies 70-Hour Work Week Remark, Stresses Commitment to Less Fortunate Citizens
Just In
Does ‘Tillu’ need to wait again?
It's unfortunate to hear about the challenges faced by “Tillu Square,” and the impact of the vibrant Sankranthi season on its release plans. Delays in...
It's unfortunate to hear about the challenges faced by “Tillu Square,” and the impact of the vibrant Sankranthi season on its release plans. Delays in the release schedule can indeed affect the anticipation and excitement for a film, especially when facing competition from other major releases like “Eagle,” featuring Ravi Teja. The film hits sets in August 2022, initially planned for a March 2023 release, the date was later shifted to November 2023 and ultimately confirmed for February 9, 2024.
The multiple postponements raise uncertainties about the eventual release date, but it's positive to know that the team is addressing these challenges. An imminent announcement for a new release date indicates that efforts are being made to navigate the competitive landscape and find a suitable slot for the movie.
It's also commendable that Sithara Entertainments, in collaboration with Fortune Four Cinemas, continues to support the directorial venture of Mallik Ram. With Ram Miriyala as the music director, the team seems committed to delivering a quality film despite the setbacks.
Fans of the “DJ Tillu” sequel will likely be eager to receive updates on the new release date and look forward to the film's eventual release. Wishing the team behind “Tillu Square” the best of luck in overcoming these challenges and delivering a successful cinematic experience.