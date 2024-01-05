Does ‘Tillu’ need to wait again?

It's unfortunate to hear about the challenges faced by “Tillu Square,” and the impact of the vibrant Sankranthi season on its release plans. Delays in the release schedule can indeed affect the anticipation and excitement for a film, especially when facing competition from other major releases like “Eagle,” featuring Ravi Teja. The film hits sets in August 2022, initially planned for a March 2023 release, the date was later shifted to November 2023 and ultimately confirmed for February 9, 2024.

The multiple postponements raise uncertainties about the eventual release date, but it's positive to know that the team is addressing these challenges. An imminent announcement for a new release date indicates that efforts are being made to navigate the competitive landscape and find a suitable slot for the movie.

It's also commendable that Sithara Entertainments, in collaboration with Fortune Four Cinemas, continues to support the directorial venture of Mallik Ram. With Ram Miriyala as the music director, the team seems committed to delivering a quality film despite the setbacks.

Fans of the “DJ Tillu” sequel will likely be eager to receive updates on the new release date and look forward to the film's eventual release. Wishing the team behind “Tillu Square” the best of luck in overcoming these challenges and delivering a successful cinematic experience.