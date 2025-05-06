Double dhamaaka for Jr. NTR fans this May 20

May has always been a special month for the Nandamuri fanbase, with the legacy of Sr. NTR looming large and Jr. NTR’s birthday adding to the celebrations. This year, however, the excitement is off the charts as Jr. NTR gears up to treat fans with not one, but two major updates on May 20 — his birthday.

Tarak, known for dropping exciting updates on his birthday, is doubling the joy this year by unveiling glimpses from his two upcoming pan-India projects — War 2 and his untitled film with director Prashanth Neel.

The Prashanth Neel film is officially confirmed to reveal its title and first-look poster on May 20. Given Neel’s blockbuster track record with the KGF series and Salaar, expectations are sky-high for this big-scale action drama, which is scheduled to hit theatres on June 25, 2026.

Surprisingly, the War 2 team — which typically doesn't follow the birthday reveal trend — is making an exception for Jr. NTR. A special glimpse from this highly anticipated spy-action thriller, also starring Hrithik Roshan, will be released on his birthday. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films, War 2 is slated for release on August 14, 2025.

With two massive updates landing on the same day, May 20 is expected to cause a social media eruption among Jr. NTR fans nationwide. It’s going to be a birthday bash like never before — full of action, anticipation, and cinematic grandeur.