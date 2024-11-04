Double treat on Anushka’s b’day

After her successful stint in Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, Anushka Shetty has maintained a low profile with limited film appearances. Fans eagerly awaiting updates will soon have reason to celebrate, as the first-look posters for her two highly anticipated films, Ghaati and Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer, are set to be unveiled on her birthday, November 7.

The Telugu project Ghaati, directed by KrishJagarlamudi, marks Anushka's second collaboration with the director after Vedam. The storyline follows a woman who becomes entangled in the world of drug trafficking due to unexpected circumstances. Produced by UV Creations and First Frame Entertainments, Ghaati has been kept under wraps, with the first-look release expected to offer fans their first glimpse into this intense narrative.

Simultaneously, Anushka will debut in the Malayalam industry with Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer, directed by Jayasurya. This film, shot in a custom-built studio using virtual production technology, is scheduled for release in 2025. The film promises a unique visual experience, blending elements of magic and mystery as Anushka takes on a captivating role.

With both projects unveiling their first looks on the same day, fans can look forward to a "double treat" that will showcase Anushka’s versatility across genres and languages. Official announcements from the respective production teams are anticipated soon, as excitement builds for the star’s upcoming cinematic ventures.



