Double trouble is back: Telugu cinema sees resurgence of two-heroine trend

In Telugu cinema, the once-popular trend of casting a single hero with two heroines is making a comeback. While such combinations were a staple in the industry a decade ago, the format has faded, especially in big-budget films featuring A-list stars. Now, the dynamic is being revived with several major upcoming films embracing the two-heroine formula.

Vishwambhara, the much-anticipated socio-fantasy film starring Megastar Chiranjeevi and directed by Vasshista, will feature multiple female leads. Among them, Trisha and Ashika Ranganath will be seen as the primary heroines, while Isha Chawla and Ramya Pasupuleti are said to be playing Chiranjeevi’s sisters, adding depth to the storyline.

In The Raja Saab, a horror comedy headlined by pan-India star Prabhas and directed by Maruthi, both Nidhhi Agerwal and Malavika Mohanan take on romantic roles opposite the star. Additionally, Riddhi Kumar is set to appear in a supporting role, enriching the film’s female presence.

Another interesting addition is the Puri Jagannadh-Vijay Sethupathi collaboration, rumored to be titled Beggar. While Tabu has already been roped in for a pivotal role, Radhika Apte and Nivetha Thomas are expected to be the primary heroines. An official announcement is awaited.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun’s upcoming project with director Atlee is creating buzz with its speculated cast of three leading ladies. Though no names have been confirmed yet, top Bollywood actresses like Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, and Ananya Panday are being considered.

This revival isn’t limited to just big stars. Upcoming films like Sharwanand is pairing with Samyuktha and Sakshi Vaidya in Nari Nari Naduma Murari; Anupama Parameswaran and Dimple Hayathi in Bhogi, Sree Vishnu’s Single has Ivana and Ketika Sharma, and Nikhil Siddhartha’s Swayambhu also hopping on the two-heroine bandwagon with Samyuktha and Nabha Natesh. With these upcoming projects, the classic trope of love triangles and dual romantic tracks is gearing up for a grand return in Telugu cinema.