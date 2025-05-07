DQ’s ‘Kantha’ ‘Kaantha’ comes with Bhagyashree’s stunning poster

Dulquer Salmaan's much-anticipated period film Kantha continues to generate excitement, thanks to its exceptional star cast and engaging promotional content. The film's first looks featuring Dulquer Salmaan alongside Bhagyashree Borse have already sparked widespread buzz.

In a special birthday gesture for actress Bhagyashree, the makers unveiled a captivating new poster today, showcasing her in a classic look. The striking image has since gone viral on social media, further heightening the film's buzz.

With the shooting wrapped up, Kantha is now in post-production, with work progressing at a rapid pace. The makers are gearing up to launch a promotional campaign, aiming to build anticipation ahead of the release.

Promising a cinematic experience that blends a compelling story, strong performances, and a talented technical team, Kantha is shaping up to be a must-watch. The film’s release date will be announced soon, keeping fans eagerly awaiting what is expected to be a monumental release.