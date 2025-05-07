  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

DQ’s ‘Kantha’ ‘Kaantha’ comes with Bhagyashree’s stunning poster

DQ’s ‘Kantha’ ‘Kaantha’ comes with Bhagyashree’s stunning poster
x
Highlights

Dulquer Salmaan's much-anticipated period film Kantha continues to generate excitement, thanks to its exceptional star cast and engaging promotional content.

Dulquer Salmaan's much-anticipated period film Kantha continues to generate excitement, thanks to its exceptional star cast and engaging promotional content. The film's first looks featuring Dulquer Salmaan alongside Bhagyashree Borse have already sparked widespread buzz.

In a special birthday gesture for actress Bhagyashree, the makers unveiled a captivating new poster today, showcasing her in a classic look. The striking image has since gone viral on social media, further heightening the film's buzz.

With the shooting wrapped up, Kantha is now in post-production, with work progressing at a rapid pace. The makers are gearing up to launch a promotional campaign, aiming to build anticipation ahead of the release.

Promising a cinematic experience that blends a compelling story, strong performances, and a talented technical team, Kantha is shaping up to be a must-watch. The film’s release date will be announced soon, keeping fans eagerly awaiting what is expected to be a monumental release.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick