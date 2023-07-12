Dr Shivaraj Kumar, Karthik Adwaith, Sudheer Chandra Padiri’s #ShivannaSCFC01 Announced

Kannada superstar Dr. Shivaraj Kumar aka Shivanna signed a new film with a Telugu producer and it has been announced officially on the actor’s birthday through a concept poster. This maiden Kannada production of SCFC (Sudheer Chandra Film Company) will be directed by Karthik Adwaith who previously made the Tamil film Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku with Vikram Prabhu.

#ShivannaSCFC01 is going to be a high-budget movie that will have strong technical support. Sam CS of Vikram Veda and Kaithi (Khaidi in Telugu) fame helms the music. This character concept poster of Dr. Shivaraj Kumar along with crew names is just a hint that it’s a high-octane action thriller. Sporting shades, Shivaraj Kumar gives a serious gaze in the poster. “Night has fallen let the killing begin!,” reads the poster which creates interest to know more about the movie.

The makers will be casting a lot of terrific actors from all southern languages and talks are already on. The movie will have a Pan South India release in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

Cast: Dr Shivaraj Kumar

Technical Crew:

Writer, Director: Karthik Adwaith

Producers: Sudheer Chandra Padiri

Banner: SCFC (Sudheer Chandra Film Company)

Music: Sam CS

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar