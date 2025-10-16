‘Dude’ makers look confident on film’s output

Youth sensation Pradeep Ranganathan, who scored consecutive hits with Love Today and Dragon, is all set to entertain audiences this Diwali with his next film Dude. Produced by top production house Mythri Movie Makers, the film marks the directorial debut of Keerthyswaran. Malayalam actress Mamitha Baiju, who rose to fame with Premalu, plays the female lead, while veteran actor Sarath Kumar appears in a key role. Releasing on October 17, the film will hit screens in five languages—Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

At a press conference, producers Naveen Yerneni and Yelamanchili Ravi Shankar shared insights about the project. They expressed happiness that the film was completed within the planned budget and schedule. “Dude is a different love story—fresh, engaging, emotional, and high on entertainment. The second half will surprise the audience,” they said, adding that the songs have already gone viral.

Speaking about expectations, the producers said the film carries strong emotional content and will appeal to both youth and family audiences. “The last 20 minutes are highly emotional. The title aptly suits the story,” they said. They also stated that the film has strong prospects in Tamil Nadu, especially with the Diwali season boosting theatrical business.

With rising buzz around the trailer and music by Sai Abhyankar, Mythri Movie Makers are confident that Dude will follow Pradeep’s success streak and perform well at the box office.