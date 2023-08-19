Live
Just In
Dulquer comments on ‘Jailer’ goes viral
Pan-Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan is gearing up for the release of the biggest project in his career “King Of Kotha.” Debutant Abhilash Joshiy directed this gangster action drama. Aishwarya Lekshmi played the leading lady. Chemban Vinod, Shabeer, Nyla Usha, Shammi Thilakan, Shanthi Krishna, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Anikha Surendran, and Saran Shakthi are playing crucial roles.
During the promotions in Chennai, Dulquer made some interesting comments about “Jailer.” The actor said that Superstar Rajinikanth is ruling the box office with his latest release “Jailer” and added that Rajini is the true king. Dulquer stated that even if 1% of the audience who watched “Jailer” comes to watch “King Of Kotha,” it will be an excellent achievement for them.
The film is slated for release on August 24. Bankrolled by Wayfarer Films in collaboration with Zee Studios, the movie has its music composed by Shaan Rahman and Jakes Bejoy.