Dulquer’s ‘King of Kotha’ to release in this festive season

Handsome actor Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming pan-Indian movie, “King of Kotha,” is once again making headlines. Directed by Abhilash Joshiy, the period gangster movie stars Aishwarya Lekshmi as the female lead, and the first single from the film was recently released and created much hype for the film. Wayfarer Films produced the movie in association with Zee Studios, featuring music by Shaan Rahman and Jakes Bejoy.



The latest buzz is that the movie is set to release on August 24, 2023, during the Onam season. An official statement regarding this is still awaited.

In addition to Dulquer Salmaan and Aishwarya Lekshmi, the movie also features Chemban Vinod, Shabeer (Dancing Rose), Nyla Usha, Shammi Thilakan, Shanthi Krishna, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Anikha Surendran, Saran Shakthi, and others in key roles.