Live
- VXI marks its Footprint in Hyderabad, to create 10K Jobs in the next Five Years
- Censor board suggests 27 modifications for ‘OMG2’
- ‘Sardar 2’ on cards; pre-production works are under process
- Dulquer’s ‘King of Kotha’ to release in this festive season
- YS Jagan launches YSR Sampoorna Poshana, hands over ration kits to beneficiaries
- Yadadri-Bhongir: Man found hanging in an agricultural field
- One killed, 4 injured in road accident in Jangaon
- Hyderabad all set to experience Zero Shadow for the 2nd time on Thursday
- School bus turns turtle in Mahabubabad, 30 kids hurt
- Airbus Beluga has landed at Hyderabad airport
Just In
Censor board suggests 27 modifications for ‘OMG2’
‘Sardar 2’ on cards; pre-production works are under process
Dulquer’s ‘King of Kotha’ to release in this festive season
YS Jagan launches YSR Sampoorna Poshana, hands over ration kits to beneficiaries
Yadadri-Bhongir: Man found hanging in an agricultural field
One killed, 4 injured in road accident in Jangaon
Dulquer’s ‘King of Kotha’ to release in this festive season
Handsome actor Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming pan-Indian movie, “King of Kotha,” is once again making headlines.
Handsome actor Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming pan-Indian movie, “King of Kotha,” is once again making headlines. Directed by Abhilash Joshiy, the period gangster movie stars Aishwarya Lekshmi as the female lead, and the first single from the film was recently released and created much hype for the film. Wayfarer Films produced the movie in association with Zee Studios, featuring music by Shaan Rahman and Jakes Bejoy.
The latest buzz is that the movie is set to release on August 24, 2023, during the Onam season. An official statement regarding this is still awaited.
In addition to Dulquer Salmaan and Aishwarya Lekshmi, the movie also features Chemban Vinod, Shabeer (Dancing Rose), Nyla Usha, Shammi Thilakan, Shanthi Krishna, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Anikha Surendran, Saran Shakthi, and others in key roles.