EID Mubarak: Film Stars Extend Their Wishes To Their Fans Through Social Media…

Highlights

People all over the world are celebrating the festival of 'Eid-al Adha' today… Amidst the Covid-19 lockdown period, all of them are celebrating the festival at their homes offering special prayers to God.

People all over the world are celebrating the festival of 'Eid-al Adha' today… Amidst the Covid-19 lockdown period, all of them are celebrating the festival at their homes offering special prayers to God. 'Eid al-Adha' festival is annually observed in the Islamic month Dhu al-Hijjah. The tenth day of this month is dedicated to 'Eid al-Adha' and is celebrated by all the Muslims across the world.

Well, even our film stars of Bollywood and Tollywood extended their 'EID Mubarak' wishes to their fans through social media. Many stars dropped their pics along with their wishes and made their fans happy on this festive day…

We Hans India have collated the 'EID Mubarak' wishes of your favourite stars… Have a look!

Farah Khan



Amitabh Bachchan


Eid al Adha .. Mubarak 🙏

Salman Khan


Eid Mubarak!

Shah Rukh Khan



Priyanka Chopra



Anil Kapoor



Manoj Bajpayee



Soha Ali Khan


Eid Mubarak!

Juhi Chawla


Eid Mubarak 💫 #EidAlAdha #EidMubarak #Eid

Urvashi Rautela



Raveena Tandon



Namrata Shirodkar


Wishing you all a Happy Eid al Adha😊 #EidMubarak

Sophie Chaudry



Riddhi Dogra



Sana Khaan



Armaan Malik



Hina Khan


Eid Mubarak!

Neha Kakkar



Mahesh Babu



Pragya Jaiswal



Lakshmi Manchu



Anjali


#eidmubarak

Sushanth


#eidmubarak

X