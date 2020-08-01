EID Mubarak: Film Stars Extend Their Wishes To Their Fans Through Social Media…
People all over the world are celebrating the festival of 'Eid-al Adha' today… Amidst the Covid-19 lockdown period, all of them are celebrating the festival at their homes offering special prayers to God.
People all over the world are celebrating the festival of 'Eid-al Adha' today… Amidst the Covid-19 lockdown period, all of them are celebrating the festival at their homes offering special prayers to God. 'Eid al-Adha' festival is annually observed in the Islamic month Dhu al-Hijjah. The tenth day of this month is dedicated to 'Eid al-Adha' and is celebrated by all the Muslims across the world.
Well, even our film stars of Bollywood and Tollywood extended their 'EID Mubarak' wishes to their fans through social media. Many stars dropped their pics along with their wishes and made their fans happy on this festive day…
We Hans India have collated the 'EID Mubarak' wishes of your favourite stars… Have a look!
Farah Khan
Amitabh Bachchan
Salman Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Priyanka Chopra
#EidMubarak to everyone celebrating all over the world. Hope it brings us blessings, happiness & peace.🌙— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 1, 2020
Anil Kapoor
On this blessed occasion of Eid, wishing you and your family joy, happiness, peace and prosperity! #EidMubarak! pic.twitter.com/U8ykvDfaaN— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 1, 2020
Manoj Bajpayee
@BajpayeeManoj मैंने आपकी " Budhiya Singh BTR" देखी आपका अभिनय "एक कोच, एक पति ओर सबसे लाजवाब तो लगा एक पिता के रूप में 🙏🏻 हर पिता में वैसे ही व्यक्तित्व होनी चाहिए आपका वो रोले सिखने योग्य है ओर उतनी ही अच्छी स्टोरी लाइन ओर अदाकारी 🥳🙏🏻💐 मैं भी आपके साथ फ़िल्म बनाना चाहता हूँ— Savrav Prakash 🇮🇳 (@SavravP) July 31, 2020
Soha Ali Khan
Juhi Chawla
Urvashi Rautela
Raveena Tandon
View this post on Instagram
Eid me tayyar hone ka anand alag hota hai.even in lockdown,make it celebratory!This Eid may you sacrifice ,greed, arrogance ,indulgence and instead submit unto him love humility and give to the needy. Wishing all my Brothers and Sisters a very Blessed #EidAlAdha . #EidMubarak ♥️ pic design - @bhavikphotography .
Namrata Shirodkar
Sophie Chaudry
View this post on Instagram
Eid Mubarak everyone.. All my good wishes for your health, happiness & prosperity🌙 #eidmubarak #eidaladha #desigirl #stayhomestaysafe #eidathome #shopmulmul #prettiness #sophiechoudry #sophstylin Tku @shopmulmul for my super pretty outfit and my fave @notjustthreads for the juttis!
Riddhi Dogra
Sana Khaan
Armaan Malik
Hina Khan
Neha Kakkar
View this post on Instagram
#Eidmubarak2020🌙🕌 Don't forget to watch #SRGMPLilChamps tonight at 8 pm. Only on #ZeeTv #NehaKakkarSpecial Happening 💖 @zeetv @thecontentteamofficial My Look Credits Outfit : @shreyaagarwallabel @viralmantra Jewellery : @rimayu07 Styled by @ritzsony @styledose1 #MUAH @vibhagusain Clicked by @piyushmehraofficial #NehaKakkar #NehuDiaries #NeHearts
Mahesh Babu
Pragya Jaiswal
Lakshmi Manchu
Anjali
Sushanth