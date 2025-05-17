Eight-year-old Binita Chetry wins Dance IKON Season 2 on Aha

In a dazzling grand finale, eight-year-old Binita Chetry was crowned the winner of Dance IKON Season 2, the acclaimed dance reality series streaming exclusively on aha. The evening reached an emotional crescendo as Tollywood star Sai Dharam Tej made a special appearance to present the coveted trophy to the young prodigy.

The show, hosted by the ever-energetic Omkar, was judged by celebrated choreographer Shekhar Master and actress Faria Abdullah. Since its premiere in February 2025, Dance IKON Season 2 captivated audiences with its unique concept and compelling performances.

This season broke new ground by drawing inspiration from the five elements of nature—Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Space. Each of the five finalists was paired with a seasoned mentor, creating a dynamic platform that fused guidance, imagination, and youthful energy.

The finale was further elevated by the presence of veteran actress Ramya Krishna, who joined the judging panel as a special guest. She praised the exceptional calibre of talent and lauded the young dancers for their dedication and artistry.

Binita, one of the youngest contestants in the competition, stood out for her extraordinary versatility, technical finesse, and emotional storytelling. Under the mentorship of Yash Master, she consistently delivered powerful performances that resonated with both viewers and judges, quickly making her a household name.