Live
- Wedding Song ‘Ramachandrude’ from ‘Oh Bhama Ayyo Rama’ strikes a chord
- VV Vinayak launches teaser of supernatural love story ‘Krishna Leela’
- ‘Lucky enough to be a part of your era’: SKY, Bumrah and Iyer congratulate Rohit on Wankhede stand honour
- Xbox Lets You Pin Favourite Games and Personalize Your Homescreen
- CM Chandrababu Naidu Announces Support for Farmers and Environmental Initiatives
- Centre to launch National Soil Spectral Library towards digital agriculture
- Grace, Grit, and Global Unity: Miss World Sports Day 2025 Unfolds in Telangana
- A TELUGU ADVENTURE IN THE INDO-PACIFIC
- Global economic data, easing India-Pakistan tensions to drive market mood next week
- Shiv Sena (UBT) slams Centre over exclusion from all-party delegation
Eight-year-old Binita Chetry wins Dance IKON Season 2 on Aha
Highlights
In a dazzling grand finale, eight-year-old Binita Chetry was crowned the winner of Dance IKON Season 2, the acclaimed dance reality series streaming...
In a dazzling grand finale, eight-year-old Binita Chetry was crowned the winner of Dance IKON Season 2, the acclaimed dance reality series streaming exclusively on aha. The evening reached an emotional crescendo as Tollywood star Sai Dharam Tej made a special appearance to present the coveted trophy to the young prodigy.
The show, hosted by the ever-energetic Omkar, was judged by celebrated choreographer Shekhar Master and actress Faria Abdullah. Since its premiere in February 2025, Dance IKON Season 2 captivated audiences with its unique concept and compelling performances.
This season broke new ground by drawing inspiration from the five elements of nature—Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Space. Each of the five finalists was paired with a seasoned mentor, creating a dynamic platform that fused guidance, imagination, and youthful energy.
The finale was further elevated by the presence of veteran actress Ramya Krishna, who joined the judging panel as a special guest. She praised the exceptional calibre of talent and lauded the young dancers for their dedication and artistry.
Binita, one of the youngest contestants in the competition, stood out for her extraordinary versatility, technical finesse, and emotional storytelling. Under the mentorship of Yash Master, she consistently delivered powerful performances that resonated with both viewers and judges, quickly making her a household name.
Her victory marks a milestone not only in her budding career but also in the show’s mission to discover and nurture emerging talent. Dance IKON Season 2 has set a new standard for dance reality television, showcasing creativity and innovation while offering young performers a meaningful platform to shine.Binita’s triumph is a celebration of raw talent, hard work, and the boundless potential of the next generation of artists.Binita Chetry, Dance IKON Season 2, Aha, Dance Reality Show, Sai Dharam Tej, Yash Master
Next Story