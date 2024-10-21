Live
Just In
Ekta Kapoor and her mother booked under POCSO Act
In a surprising turn of events, renowned Bollywood producer and Padma Shri awardee Ekta Kapoor, along with her mother Shobha Kapoor, has been booked under the POCSO Act by the Mumbai Police. The legal trouble stems from the production of obscene scenes in Season 6 of the adult web series Gandii Baat, which aired on Ekta’s Alt Balaji OTT platform.
According to reports, the controversial content involved minor actresses performing objectionable acts. The series streamed between February and April 2021. Following a formal complaint, the MHB Police Station in Mumbai filed cases against Ekta and Shobha Kapoor under sections 295-A of the IPC, the IT Act, and sections 13 and 15 of the POCSO Act.
Interestingly, the contentious episode is no longer available on the Alt Balaji app. This controversy comes just weeks after Ekta emphasized the importance of safeguarding women in the film industry, following the release of the Hema Committee report.