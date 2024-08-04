Ektaa Kapoor shares cryptic Friendship Day post about a snake in disguise of a friend

Producer Ektaa Kapoor has an unusual way of celebrating Friendship Day. While people remember their close friends on the special day, Ektaa pointed to those friends of hers who were snakes in disguise.

On Sunday, the producer took to the Stories section of her Instagram and reposted an image of a snake drinking milk.

She wrote on the picture, “You know who you are.”

Ektaa, is the daughter of actor Jeetendra, and is considered one of the biggest icons of the television industry. She started her career at the age of 17 in the advertisement industry when she worked with Kailash Surendranath as an intern.

Soon, she took over the reins of her home production in television. While sitcoms like ‘Hum Paanch’ brought her success it was the landslide success of her daily soaps which changed the course of television bringing in a different style of storytelling focusing on family dramas which catered to a large chunk of the population making her ventures highly profitable.

She is the recipient of Padma Shri, India’s 4th highest civilian honour, and also boasts of an International Emmy Directorate Award which she was feted with at the 51st edition of International Emmy Awards.

She has created and produced more than 130 Indian soap operas. Some of her popular shows include ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, ‘Pavitra Rishta’, ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki’, ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain’, ‘Naagin’, ‘Kundali Bhagya’, and others.