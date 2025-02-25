Emerging music composer Akshay Vairagi nominated at Mirchi Music Awards

New Delhi: Emerging music composer Akshay Vairagi has been nominated for the 'Upcoming Music Composer of the Year' category at the 16th Mirchi Music Awards for his work on the song "Waqt" from the film Karma Strikes.

"Waqt," a soulful track from the Karma Strikes soundtrack, showcases Vairagi's ability to blend contemporary sounds with deep emotional resonance. The song, performed by Benny Dayal with lyrics by Anurag Mishra, has been praised for its heartfelt composition and lyrical depth.

In addition to "Waqt," Akshay Vairagi has contributed to other tracks on the Karma Strikes EP, including “Sapna Bani hai Har Khushi”, "Kaisa Rishta Ye Banaayaa Tune Rab" and "Pyaar Itna Humein Na Karo," collaborating with artists like Sunidhi Chauhan, Javed Ali and Tushar Joshi.

The 16th Mirchi Music Awards celebrated a diverse range of musical talents, with notable winners such as Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar for 'Album of The Year' and "Besharam Rang" from Pathaan securing 'Song of The Year.'

Sharing his thoughts on getting nominated for such a prestigious award, Akshay Vairagi says, "Being nominated for the Mirchi Music Awards is a dream come true. It’s an honour to have my work recognized on such a prestigious platform. Music has always been my passion, and this nomination for 'Waqt' is a testament to the hard work and emotions poured into every note.

He continues, "I am grateful to my listeners, my team, and everyone who believed in me. This nomination is not just mine—it belongs to everyone who supported my journey. The Mirchi Music Awards celebrate the best of Indian music, and to be a part of this incredible lineup of talent is truly humbling. This nomination inspires me to push my creative boundaries even further. I am excited for what the future holds in my musical journey."

Akshay Vairagi's nomination highlights his growing influence in the Indian music industry and his potential to become a significant contributor to contemporary Indian music.

Akshay Vairagi has also worked with notable artists like Sunidhi Chauhan, Javed Ali, Benny Dayal, Divya Kumar, Siddharth Basrur, Tushar Joshi, Yashika Sikka, Aasa Singh, Sanah Moidutty, Siddharth Slathia.